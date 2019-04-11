Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth N. Hall. View Sign





Born on July 5, 1933, in Exeter Hospital, he was the son of Allen E. Hall and Cora (West) Hall.



He lived in Fremont in his youth and was a graduate of Sanborn Seminary, Class of 1951.



He retired from AT&T/Lucent as a layout/foreman of final test and inspection.



Ken enjoyed camping every summer with his family and friends at Hermit Island, Maine.



One of his great pleasures was climbing Mt. Washington and Mt. Chocorua with his whole family.



He was a member of The American Legion.



He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years Marilyn Ainsworth Hall. He was also predeceased by his second wife Carmen Auilda Hall of seven years.



Family members include five children, Donald Hall, Dana Hall and wife Patricia, Daryl Hall and wife Elise, Douglas Hall and wife Jayne, and daughter Darlene Hartt and husband Wayne; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



SERVICES: At the request of the family, services and burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to organizations to feed the hungry regardless of race or creed.



Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Ave., Amesbury, Mass., is in charge of arrangements.





