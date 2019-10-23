BEDFORD - Kimberly A. (Young) Corriveau, 53, of Bedford, died October 15, 2019, at CRVNA Hospice House in Concord after a courageous fight with cancer.
She was born in Boston, Mass., on November 1, 1965, to John and Priscilla (Holland) Young. She graduated from Pinkerton Academy in Derry and Rivier College School of Nursing in Nashua.
Kimberly worked as registered nurse at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and Elliot Hospital in Manchester.
The family includes her husband of 25 years, John Corriveau and their son, Alek Corriveau of Bedford; her mother, Priscilla Kibildis and husband, Richard, of Derry; her father, John Young of Florida; seven siblings, Deborah Poisson and husband, Paul, Joseph Young, Cynthia Vaiani, Jo-Anne Purstell, Johnna Campbell and husband, Derrick, Jacqueline Young and Duane Vaiani and wife, Ofe; aunts, uncles, cousins and many nieces and nephews.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Church, 435 Mammoth Road, Londonderry. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Church, 435 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, NH 03053
To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 23, 2019