1/1
Marguerite E. Boucher
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marguerite's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marguerite (Peggy) E. Boucher, 88, of Manchester died peacefully on August 10, 2020.

Born in Manchester on June 28, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Marguerite (Montgomery) Wade. She was educated in the local school system.

She loved her family more than anything and enjoyed the time she was able to spend with each and every one of them. For those fortunate enough to meet Peggy and take the time to get to know her, they surely had a glimpse of her sharp wit, wisdom, and genuine interest in what they had to say.

Peggy was predeceased by her husband, Francis Boucher in 1994.

Family members include her children, Jeffrey Boucher and wife Ana of Manchester, Debra Miller and husband Art (Buster) of Litchfield, NH, Valarie Boucher and partner Nancy of Groton, MA, Christopher Boucher and wife Christine of New Boston, NH; seven grandchildren: AJ, Alexandra, Dan, Stephanie, Stephen, Joey, and Genny; one great-grandchild: Ryleigh; numerous nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law Sr. Evelyn Boucher and Laurette Glisson, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jean and Rita Boucher.

Visiting hours will be private and at the family's convenience.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 am in Sacred Heart Church, 265 S Main St, Manchester. All attendees are asked to wear face coverings. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy's memory to the NH Association for the Blind, 127 Parrott Ave., Portsmouth, NH 03801.

We are especially grateful for the kind and caring staff at CMC C100 who took such very good care of mom during her final days.

We are also especially grateful for the entire staff at Meetinghouse at Riverfront who became a very special part of mom's life during this past year. Their love and support are immensely appreciated and will always be remembered.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved