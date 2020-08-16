Marguerite (Peggy) E. Boucher, 88, of Manchester died peacefully on August 10, 2020.
Born in Manchester on June 28, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Marguerite (Montgomery) Wade. She was educated in the local school system.
She loved her family more than anything and enjoyed the time she was able to spend with each and every one of them. For those fortunate enough to meet Peggy and take the time to get to know her, they surely had a glimpse of her sharp wit, wisdom, and genuine interest in what they had to say.
Peggy was predeceased by her husband, Francis Boucher in 1994.
Family members include her children, Jeffrey Boucher and wife Ana of Manchester, Debra Miller and husband Art (Buster) of Litchfield, NH, Valarie Boucher and partner Nancy of Groton, MA, Christopher Boucher and wife Christine of New Boston, NH; seven grandchildren: AJ, Alexandra, Dan, Stephanie, Stephen, Joey, and Genny; one great-grandchild: Ryleigh; numerous nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law Sr. Evelyn Boucher and Laurette Glisson, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jean and Rita Boucher.
Visiting hours will be private and at the family's convenience.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 am in Sacred Heart Church, 265 S Main St, Manchester. All attendees are asked to wear face coverings. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy's memory to the NH Association for the Blind, 127 Parrott Ave., Portsmouth, NH 03801.
We are especially grateful for the kind and caring staff at CMC C100 who took such very good care of mom during her final days.
We are also especially grateful for the entire staff at Meetinghouse at Riverfront who became a very special part of mom's life during this past year. Their love and support are immensely appreciated and will always be remembered.
