Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Nancy E. Hamilton, 63, of Chester, NH passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on March 28, 2019 of cancer, surrounded by her two loving boys, sister, brother, sister-in-law and life partner.



Born in Lowell, MA on November 19, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Richard Hamilton and Marjorie (Blood) Papillien.



Nancy had a passion for vacations on tropical islands, having visited seven in all. She also loved dolphins, hummingbirds, and her late dog, Hemi. She cherished family dinners and barbeques, her grandchildren, spending time poolside and peaceful nights on the deck (black flies, not so much!).



Nancy's family members include her life partner of 18 years, Carl Traczynski; her sons, Bernie Lavoie and his wife Kerry and Bruce Lavoie and his life partner Tiffany Walsh; her sisters, Brenda Hanes and Melissa Maille and her husband Tom; her brothers, Richard Hamilton and Randy Hamilton and his wife Lianne; and her grandchildren, Morgan, Amber and Myah Lavoie. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Susan Crothers.



Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Nancy's online tribute, send condolences to the family, and for updates on when her services will be held, please visit



Nancy E. Hamilton, 63, of Chester, NH passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on March 28, 2019 of cancer, surrounded by her two loving boys, sister, brother, sister-in-law and life partner.Born in Lowell, MA on November 19, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Richard Hamilton and Marjorie (Blood) Papillien.Nancy had a passion for vacations on tropical islands, having visited seven in all. She also loved dolphins, hummingbirds, and her late dog, Hemi. She cherished family dinners and barbeques, her grandchildren, spending time poolside and peaceful nights on the deck (black flies, not so much!).Nancy's family members include her life partner of 18 years, Carl Traczynski; her sons, Bernie Lavoie and his wife Kerry and Bruce Lavoie and his life partner Tiffany Walsh; her sisters, Brenda Hanes and Melissa Maille and her husband Tom; her brothers, Richard Hamilton and Randy Hamilton and his wife Lianne; and her grandchildren, Morgan, Amber and Myah Lavoie. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Susan Crothers.Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Nancy's online tribute, send condolences to the family, and for updates on when her services will be held, please visit www.csnh.com Funeral Home Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester

243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-622-1800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close