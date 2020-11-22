1/1
Pauline L. Sullivan
1940 - 2020
Pauline L. Sullivan, 80, of Manchester, NH, died November 17, 2020, after a period of declining health.

Born in Manchester, NH on May 14, 1940, she was the daughter of Edgar and Estelle (Ouellette) Geoffrion. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.

Pauline graduated from Saint Joseph High School for Girls, Class of 1958 and Sacred Heart School of Nursing as a registered nurse in 1961. She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from New England College.

In her early years, Pauline was a registered nurse with Sacred Heart Hospital and Catholic Medical Center. Until her retirement in 2001, she worked at the Elliot Hospital.

Pauline volunteered her time and talent as a docent at the Zimmerman House for many years.

Pauline will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was the center of her family's world. She led them with strength, humor, and grace. Pauline enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling, the beach, and taking photographs of her family. Pauline will be deeply missed and her memory held dear by her family and friends.

She was married to her husband of forty-nine years, Francis "Frank" "Sully" B. Sullivan. He died in May of 2012.

Family members two daughters, Beth Sullivan and Deb Capistran and her husband, Charles, all of Manchester; a son, Colin Sullivan and his wife, Haley, of St. Petersburg, FL; seven grandchildren, Kate, Luke, Maeve, Paige, Molly, Matilda, and Patrick; three brothers, David Geoffrion of Las Vegas, NV and Norman Geoffrion of Loudon, and Leo Geoffrion of Cape Elizabeth, ME ; a sister, Anne Sommer and her husband, Frank, of Antrim; and many nieces and nephews.

Services: There are no calling hours

The funeral will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at10AM in the chapel of Saint Joseph Cathedral, Lowell Street, Manchester. The church has planned social distancing procedures. Seating is limited and masks are required.

Burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, NH.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph Cathedral Chapel
NOV
24
Burial
Saint Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
Memories & Condolences

November 21, 2020
Love and prayers Beth, Debbie, Colin and to all of Pauline's family.
A dear friend from HS, Nursing school, our weddings, children,... wonderful memories with the Sullivan's. Will miss you!
Love, Bob and Maureen (McVeigh) Whitfield
Maureen (McVeigh) Whitfield
Friend
November 21, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathies to Beth, Deb, Colin and your families. I have the fondest childhood memories when I think of the Sullivan family! Love to you all ~ Laura (Whitfield) Silk
Laura (Whitfield) Silk
November 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. She was my classmate during nurses training at the Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing class of 1961.
Jeannette Byrnes
Classmate
November 20, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Anne and Norm and the the rest of your family.
David Rothmund
