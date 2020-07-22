1/
Phillis A. (Alli) Finnerty
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillis A. (Alli) Finnerty, 83, of Manchester, died July 20, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital after a brief illness.

She was born in Cambridge, MA on July 12, 1937 to Nazi and Ella (Hitchcock) Alli. She graduated from Manchester Central High School and lived in Manchester for most of her life.

Phillis worked at Merchants Motors in Hooksett for 17 years. Prior to that she owned and operated Raindrop Himalayan Cattery and earlier was a bartender at the former Sheraton Wayfarer in Bedford for many years.

She enjoyed trips to the Bahamas, cruises, playing cards and visits to Foxwoods Casino. She especially enjoyed time spent with her family.

She was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Jean Cupples.

The family includes her husband of 57 years, Richard Finnerty of Manchester; three daughters, Linda J. Lamarre and her husband, Richard, of Renton, WA, Karen M. Boddy of Manchester and Laurie Berthiaume and her husband, Thomas, of Northfield; a step-daughter, Dianne L. Boxall and her husband, Michael, of Cornwall, England; five grandchildren, Tanya, Tiffany, Christopher, TJ and Cody; a step-grandson, George; three great grandchildren, Tianna, Emma & Layla; cousins, one niece and one nephew.

SERVICES: Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 22, 2020
My condolences to the family
Helen Gerber
Friend
July 21, 2020
I am so sorry
Another angel to look over her family.
Charlene McDonalf
July 21, 2020
So very sorry,my sympathy to Linda,Karen,Laurie and family,may she Rest In Peace,another angel in heaven,she will be missed,until we meet again someday Phyllis.
DIane Meagher
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved