Phillis A. (Alli) Finnerty, 83, of Manchester, died July 20, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born in Cambridge, MA on July 12, 1937 to Nazi and Ella (Hitchcock) Alli. She graduated from Manchester Central High School and lived in Manchester for most of her life.
Phillis worked at Merchants Motors in Hooksett for 17 years. Prior to that she owned and operated Raindrop Himalayan Cattery and earlier was a bartender at the former Sheraton Wayfarer in Bedford for many years.
She enjoyed trips to the Bahamas, cruises, playing cards and visits to Foxwoods Casino. She especially enjoyed time spent with her family.
She was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Jean Cupples.
The family includes her husband of 57 years, Richard Finnerty of Manchester; three daughters, Linda J. Lamarre and her husband, Richard, of Renton, WA, Karen M. Boddy of Manchester and Laurie Berthiaume and her husband, Thomas, of Northfield; a step-daughter, Dianne L. Boxall and her husband, Michael, of Cornwall, England; five grandchildren, Tanya, Tiffany, Christopher, TJ and Cody; a step-grandson, George; three great grandchildren, Tianna, Emma & Layla; cousins, one niece and one nephew.
SERVICES: Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.
