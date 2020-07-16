Priscilla L. Robinson, 93, died from complications following a fall. She was born on April 8, 1927, in West Long Branch, New Jersey, the only surviving child of Ruth Frances Dodd and John Giere Lawley.
She met the love of her life, Edward J. Robinson, when he was stationed at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, during WWII. They were married for over 50 years, and lived in California, Massachusetts, and finally New Hampshire. Priscilla and Edward traveled extensively through his business until his death in 1998.
A mother of three children, Priscilla realized a childhood dream of becoming a nurse when her children were teenagers and worked in the NORCAP Unit at Norwood Hospital, Norwood, MA. She was also a dedicated volunteer at her churches in both First Parish Church in Westwood, MA, and First Congregational Church in Manchester NH, the Elliot Hospital, where she was Director of Volunteers and a VNA Hospice Bereavement Volunteer.
Priscilla leaves behind her children Karen R. Bowie and her husband Calvin A. Bowie of Manchester, NH, Dodd E. Robinson of Walpole MA, John O. Robinson and his wife Julie Hay of Haverhill, MA, granddaughter Alison B. Davis and her husband Matthew J. Davis of Falmouth, ME, and granddaughter Marilyn B. Dabritz and her husband Michael P. Dabritz of Groton, MA and three beloved great-grandchildren, Phoebe C. Davis of Falmouth, ME and Ryan C. Dabritz and Lily M. Dabritz of Groton, MA.
The family wishes to thank Rachel, her devoted caregiver from the Visiting Angels, as well as the Hanover Hill Health Care Center for the compassionate care provided to Priscilla during her final days.
A private memorial service will be held for family in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to the Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester and Southern New Hampshire or Easterseals New Hampshire. Please visit www.goodwinfh.com
