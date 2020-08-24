Raymond P. Belanger, 82, of Manchester, died August 21, 2020 at his home with his family by his side after a period of declining health.
He was born in Manchester on February 4, 1938 to Elde and Alarie (Godin) Belanger. He was a lifelong resident of the city.
He served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard.
Prior to his retirement, Raymond was the proprietor of R&I Food Services through the New Hampshire Blind Association.
Ray enjoyed cooking large meals for his family, hunting and fishing and was an active member of Pointers Fish and Game Club. He enjoyed vacationing to Nova Scotia Canada with his wife and cruising with family and friends. In addition, he watched and followed the Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins. Lastly, he was an avid supporter of President Donald Trump.
Raymond was predeceased by his parents; twin daughters, Marie and Theresa Belanger and brothers, Gerard and Maurice Belanger.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Irene J. (Fahie) Belanger of Manchester; four daughters, Paula Landeck and her husband, William, of Manchester, Nicole Molan and her husband, Francis, of Milford and Celine Crete and her husband, Roger and Michelle Caron and her husband, Daryl, all of Manchester; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A walk-through visitation with masks, social distancing and limited interaction with family members is Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. A funeral ceremony and burial at Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org
