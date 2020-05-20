Richard A. Kroposki, 59, resident of Hollis, NH died on May 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Passaic, New Jersey on August 24, 1960, a son of the late Edgar and Elsie (Nakonechny) Kroposki. Richard was raised and educated in Monroe, NY. He graduated from Monroe Woodbury High School, Class of 1978, Orange County Community College, and SUNY Institute of Technology, Class of 1982.
Richard made his home in Hollis for the past 23 years and formerly lived in New Boston, NH for 11 years.
He had been employed as an electrical engineer for BAE Systems for several years and had previously worked for BENU Networks in Billerica, MA.
Richard was a handyman and could fix just about anything. He also enjoyed fishing, vacationing with family, camping, attending concerts and listening to Blues music. He most especially loved spending time with his family, watching his son play football, baseball and lacrosse and watching his daughter dance and sing.
He was a communicant of St. John Neumann Church, Merrimack, NH.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Kroposki.
Family members include his loving wife of 35 years, Cindy (Saganich) Kroposki; a daughter, Natasha Lee Kroposki; and a son, Jonathan Edgar Kroposki, all of Hollis, NH; two brothers, Edgar Kroposki, Jr. and his wife, Peggy of Greenville, SC, and Michael Kroposki of Ridgefield, CT; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Irene Saganich of Troy, NY; loving brother and sister-in-laws, Marian and Bob Coffey of Mechanicville NY, Eugenia and Rick Saganich of Milton, VT, Bill Saganich and Yvonne O'Brien of Halifax, PA, Jon and Christa Saganich of Mcleansville, NC; several nieces, nephews, an aunt, many cousins and friends.
Funeral services are private. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Burial will be in East Cemetery, Hollis, NH. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com
Published in Union Leader on May 20, 2020.