Longtime Manchester resident Ruth Dorothy Madow Granoff, age 94, passed away at her home on Saturday, May 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.



Ruth was born in Chelsea, Mass., on May 19, 1926, to Samuel and Esther Madow, the youngest of their four children.



Ruth was the Chelsea High School class of 1944 valedictorian and a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Boston University.



Ruth went on to become a high school Latin teacher at her alma mater in Chelsea. She later became a highly regarded and beloved substitute teacher in the Manchester, N.H., school community after moving here in 1970.



Ruth was active with the Elliot Hospital volunteers in various departments for over 40 years. She was an active member of Temple Adath Yeshurun and her college sorority Alpha Delta Kappa, Gamma Chapter.



Ruthie will be remembered for her intellect, gift of conversation and engaging spirit, her kindness, and her love and unwavering support of her family. She was an active, vital and memorable woman. She was a champion for anyone who needed one, and for many of her students throughout the years. Ruth loved to dance and she made friends wherever she went. Ruthie will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.



Ruth was predeceased by her beloved husband, Irving, in 1995. Together, they taught us how to live by the Golden Rule, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."



Ruth is survived by her daughter, Lisa Granoff of Manchester, who lovingly cared for her for the last many years of her life in the home they shared; her son, Mark, and daughter-in-law, Elaine Granoff, of Auburn, N.H.; her grandson, Dr. Mitchell Granoff, and his wife, Gloria Barretto Granoff, of Goffstown, N.H.; and her granddaughter, Kayla Granoff, and fiance, Pat L'Heureux, of Manchester, N.H.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in her memory to the charitable organization of your choosing.



