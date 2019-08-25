Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium 250 Coolidge Avenue Manchester , NH View Map Service 7:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 250 Coolidge Ave. Manchester , NH View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral 650 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Thursday, August 22, Sandra "Sandy" (Rogers) Poulos, 82, loving wife and mother, passed away.



Sandra was born on April 16, 1937, in Manchester, N.H., to Addis K. and Arlene F. (Carpenter) Rogers. On July 2, 1960, she married Peter (Panagiotakos) Poulos. They raised two daughters, Jennifer (Panagiotakos) Lenox and Alexandria Panagiotakos.



Known for her ageless and infectious smile, and her colorful language, Sandy had a passion for the seaside, interior design, and animals. In 1970, she and her husband Peter opened Ya-Ya's, a beachside restaurant on Long Sands in York, Maine. Over the years, Ya-Ya's became known for its scrumptious blueberry muffins, pizza, subs, and broasted chicken. Sandy's love for her interior design nourished her artistic ability, which led to her career at Millyard Interiors in Manchester, and Goedecke Flooring and Design in Bedford. Her love for fashion transcended eight stylish decades. Sandy knew how to put it all together and wear it well.



She was predeceased by her father Addis, and mother Arlene, as well as her sisters Janet and Cheryl.



She is survived by her husband, Peter; her two children, Jennifer, and Alexandria and her husband Danny; sisters, Marcia and Myla; brother, Frank; brother-in-law, Perry; grandchildren, Olivia and Christopher; as well as several nephews and nieces.



SERVICES: Visitation will be held on Monday, August 26, from 4-8 p.m., with a Trisagion service at 7 p.m. at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, located at 250 Coolidge Ave. in Manchester. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 27, at 11 a.m. at Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, located at 650 Hanover St. in Manchester. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. To view Sandy's online tribute, to send a message of condolence, or for more information please visit



