Thomas F. Conway, Jr, 80, of Londonderry, NH passed away peacefully, on Monday morning, September 14, 2020 at his son's home in Haverhill, MA, under the care of his daughter-in-law Doreen and his son Tom, along with Merrimack Valley Hospice. Tom fought a valiant battle with cancer for many years.
He was born of April 24, 1940 in Boston, MA to Ethel (Mortell) and Thomas F. Conway, Sr. Tom was raised in Somerville, MA and attended local schools. Tom retired after 29 years with Ferrotec in Bedford, NH, having worked as a Manurfacturing Engineer and he was a former member of the Derry-Salem, NH Elks.
Tom made sure the people in his life had it all and never went without. He was very special, loved dearly and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mildred A. Conway, who he referred to as his "angel";
his sons, Richard J. Conway and his fiancÃ© Gail Iller of Derry, NH and Thomas F. Conway III and his wife Doreen of Haverhill, MA;
also his brother, Joseph Conway and his wife Donna of Lynn, MA;
his sisters, Margaret Florentino of Salem, NH and Janet Conway of Salem, NH;
his three grandchildren, Ashley Conway and her fiancÃ© Tim Oxendine, Allison JM Howe and her husband Matt, and Rachel Conway;
his four great-grandchildren, Timothy KelLin Oxendine, Raeia Evelyn Howe, Vera Charlotte Howe, and Isla Vivianne Howe;
his son-in-law, Jim Ginnard of Londonderry, NH;
and was admired by his numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Linda Ginnard, as well as five sisters and one brother.
The family would like to thank Merrimack Valley Hospice for the exceptional care given to Tom.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 19 from 1-3pm at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087. A funeral service will take place at 3pm at the funeral home. The family asks that facial coverings be worn and that social distancing guidelines are adhered to.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Tom's name to any Food Bank or Homeless Shelter of one's choice.
Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com
