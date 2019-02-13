Obituary Guest Book View Sign

William M. Cavanaugh, 85, of Auburn, died peacefully February 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Somerville, MA on July 12, 1933, one of eight children of John and Doris (Clough) Cavanaugh. His family returned to Manchester when he was in junior high school, and he was a graduate of West High School in 1951. He later attended St. Anselm College in Goffstown. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during the Korean Conflict.



A man of countless talents, Bill was self- employed for many years. He founded Cavanaugh Construction Company in 1973, building McDonalds restaurants all over the Northeast. Several years later, he founded Mark Marine, which he considered his most rewarding business venture. He conceived, manufactured and sold the Mark 23 sloop and the Downeast Schooner, boats which are still being sailed and enjoyed forty years later. In 1983, he co-founded, with his wife Marilyn, Country Woods Furniture, a family business that continues to operate to this day, now owned by his eldest son Stephen.



Anyone who knew Bill was immediately taken in by his strong love of family, his warmth and his clever wit. Bill loved sailing the coast of Maine and exploring its many islands. He enjoyed walking through woods be it in Maine, the hills in Sicily or the trails along Lake Massabesic. He was a voracious reader, a committed New England sports fan and an enthusiastic traveler. Bill loved spending time with his family and friends and will always be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend.



Members of his family include his wife of 46 years Marilyn (Henrich) Cavanaugh of Auburn; his children Stephen Cavanaugh and his wife Jodie of Amherst, Glenn Cavanaugh and his wife Jayne of New Egypt, NJ, Cindy Dawson and her husband Bob of Manchester, Chris Cavanaugh and his wife Michelle, also of Manchester, and Scott Cavanaugh and his wife Ashley Grant of Easthampton, MA; his grandchildren Christopher, Kaylee, Emily, Tom, Kylie, Josiah, Claudia, Brodie, Lyla and Ezra; his sister Mae Lindamood of Salem, VA; his brother Ed Cavanaugh and his wife Dolores of San Jose, CA; and his brother- and sister-in-law Bill and Linda Henrich of Syosset, NY; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife Marie (Proulx) Cavanaugh, by his sisters Doris, Ruth and Pat and his brothers Jack and Paul.



The family would like to extend special thanks to Manchester VNA Hospice for their attentiveness, compassion and care.







There are no calling hours. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Church, 567 Manchester Road in Auburn, followed by a gathering for friends and family to share memories. A private burial will be held at Auburn Village Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bill's name may be made to the , 2 Commerce Dr. Suite 110, Bedford, NH 03110 or to the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, 54 Portsmouth St., Concord, NH 03110. Condolences may be offered at







