Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Home 282 West Main Street Littleton , NH 03561 (603)-444-5377 Funeral service 10:30 AM St. Rose of Lima Church Littleton , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LITTLETON - Winston H. "Win" Merrill, 94, of Littleton, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Morrison Nursing Home, Whitefield.



Born on July 3, 1925, he was the son of H. Hubert and Marie Huntoon Merrill, who predeceased him along with his sister, Gertrude Merrill Libbey.



He was known for his quick-witted Yankee humor, his vast knowledge of local history, his positive attitude, and his always present smile.



Win attended St. Rose of Lima School. In 1943, he graduated from Littleton High School.



While in school he worked part time as a clerk in the Outlet Store and also worked at Merrill family farm raising poultry and vegetable gardening and many other chores. Later in life, he worked as a clerk at the Littleton Hardware, Magoon's Grocery, Village Green and then 30 years at the Littleton Post Office before retiring.



On Oct. 19, 1946, he married Beverly J. White of North Haverhill, and they had four children, Donald, Roger, Dianne, and David. Shortly after 40 years of marriage Beverly died in June of 1987. Then a few years later he married Bessie R. Simonds and they spent many happy years traveling to Arizona in the winter months before her death in February 2013.



While in Arizona, Win played senior softball and was on winning shuffleboard teams, and hiking was another great pastime. He also served as president of the NARFE chapter in Mesa, Ariz. Win and Ray Little started the senior softball back in Littleton with good times had by all.



He belonged to the Grange for more than 75 years, White Mountain then Pine Grove serving in many offices and also Subordinate and Pomona Deputy in the State Grange. He also was in the Knights of Columbus, Past Grand Knight and a State Deputy. He belonged to the Knights for more than 70 years. During this same time he organized the Profile stamp club and was a member of the Littleton Historical Society Museum and Senior Center.



Family members include his sons, Donald J. (Sue) Merrill, Roger E. Merrill, and David W. (Cheryl) Merrill, all of Littleton; his daughter, Dianne M. (Paul) Castello of Bath; his stepson, Mark (Peg) Simonds of Rutherford N.C.; 10 grandchildren, Peter, Christina, Melissa, Ashley, Amanda, James, Cassie, Kadi, Joanna, and Joshua; 12 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.



.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



Funeral services are planned for Saturday, Oct. 26, at 10:30 a.m. from St. Rose of Lima Church, Littleton, with Very Rev. Mark E. Dollard officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Littleton Senior Center; Littleton Historical Society; or the .



Ross Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Please visit

LITTLETON - Winston H. "Win" Merrill, 94, of Littleton, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Morrison Nursing Home, Whitefield.Born on July 3, 1925, he was the son of H. Hubert and Marie Huntoon Merrill, who predeceased him along with his sister, Gertrude Merrill Libbey.He was known for his quick-witted Yankee humor, his vast knowledge of local history, his positive attitude, and his always present smile.Win attended St. Rose of Lima School. In 1943, he graduated from Littleton High School.While in school he worked part time as a clerk in the Outlet Store and also worked at Merrill family farm raising poultry and vegetable gardening and many other chores. Later in life, he worked as a clerk at the Littleton Hardware, Magoon's Grocery, Village Green and then 30 years at the Littleton Post Office before retiring.On Oct. 19, 1946, he married Beverly J. White of North Haverhill, and they had four children, Donald, Roger, Dianne, and David. Shortly after 40 years of marriage Beverly died in June of 1987. Then a few years later he married Bessie R. Simonds and they spent many happy years traveling to Arizona in the winter months before her death in February 2013.While in Arizona, Win played senior softball and was on winning shuffleboard teams, and hiking was another great pastime. He also served as president of the NARFE chapter in Mesa, Ariz. Win and Ray Little started the senior softball back in Littleton with good times had by all.He belonged to the Grange for more than 75 years, White Mountain then Pine Grove serving in many offices and also Subordinate and Pomona Deputy in the State Grange. He also was in the Knights of Columbus, Past Grand Knight and a State Deputy. He belonged to the Knights for more than 70 years. During this same time he organized the Profile stamp club and was a member of the Littleton Historical Society Museum and Senior Center.Family members include his sons, Donald J. (Sue) Merrill, Roger E. Merrill, and David W. (Cheryl) Merrill, all of Littleton; his daughter, Dianne M. (Paul) Castello of Bath; his stepson, Mark (Peg) Simonds of Rutherford N.C.; 10 grandchildren, Peter, Christina, Melissa, Ashley, Amanda, James, Cassie, Kadi, Joanna, and Joshua; 12 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.SERVICES: There are no calling hours.Funeral services are planned for Saturday, Oct. 26, at 10:30 a.m. from St. Rose of Lima Church, Littleton, with Very Rev. Mark E. Dollard officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Littleton Senior Center; Littleton Historical Society; or the .Ross Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Please visit www.rossfuneral.com to offer condolences. Published in Union Leader on Oct. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations