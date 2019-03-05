NORTH LEWISBURG - Barbara "Barb" Ann (Timson) Louden, 85, of North Lewisburg, Ohio went to be with her Savior and Lord on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Barb was born September 16, 1933 in North Lewisburg, the daughter of Roy E. and Violet M. (Martin) Timson. She is survived by her children, Thomas (Rhonda) Louden of Riverside, CA, Beverly (Jeff) Mackey, Marysville, OH, William Kip Louden, North Lewisburg and Kim Brannan, Springfeild, OH, daughter-in-law Maria (Robert) Louden, daughter-in-love, Frances (Frannie Beth) Heizer, her brothers Carlton Timson, Urbana, Robert Impson, Urbana and sister Rosemary Henry, Urbana.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents Roy E. and Violet M. Timson, her husband, William E. "Whitey," Louden, her children Robert Louden and Kathy Jo Brannan and her siblings Harold Impson, Richard Impson and Martha Henry.

She was a member of the North Lewisburg and Mt. Carmel Friends churches for 50 years. Barbara was a tremendous prayer warrior spending long period of time daily praying. As important as her church family was, her own family felt her presence for generations at ball games, soccer matches, dance recitals, school events, fair shows, Bible school and her church Christmas programs. She always wanted to show her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren that she was rooting, supporting and backing all of them in their endeavors. Barb also worked for over 30 years at Louden TV and Antenna. In her younger years, she enjoyed garden club and working in her flower beds.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the FRESHWATER, McDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME in North Lewisburg, OH with Pastor Fred Kensler officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Joni and Friends- Ohio, 1181 Noe-Bixby Rd., Columbus, OH 43213 or to Mt. Carmel Friends Church, 3470 Kennard-Kingcreek Rd., Cable, OH 43009.

