URBANA - Edward "Ed" Eugene Richards, 89, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in the Mercy McAuley Center. Ed was born March 21, 1930 in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late David K. and Leona (Vondenhuevel) Richards. He was a 1948 graduate of Urbana High School. He was a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church. Ed worked for Howard Supply selling auto parts. He continued his career as an oil and auto parts salesman with Mays-Shed. He served as treasurer for many years with the Urbana Athletics Booster Club. He was a member and past President of the Urbana Rotary Club. Ed enjoyed golf and bowling and he was a fan of the Bengals and Buckeyes. Ed is survived by his sons, David (Patricia) Richards, Butch (Lisa) Richards, Keith (Richard Votta) Richards and Joel (Sandy) Richards; daughters, Julie Faist and Jan Richards; grandchildren, Emily Richards, Owen Richards, Jody Richards, Scott Faist, Justin Faist, Jillian Winkler; step grandchildren, Matt King, Heather King, Abbie Burns, Tyler Burns, Megan Jacobs and Sara Karg; several great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Elenor J. Richards and brother, Emerson L. Richards and his sister, Gloria Lucille Morrow. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Oakdale Cemetery, Urbana with Pastor Ray Branstetter officiating. Services are entrusted to the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Memorial contributions may be made to Urbana Athletic Booster Club, P.O. Box 305, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com.