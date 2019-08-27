URBANA - James Alan Wilson, 80, a lifelong resident of Urbana, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 in Mercy McAuley Center, Urbana.

He was born September 28, 1938 in Urbana, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Mary E. (White) Wilson.

James was a graduate of Urbana High School where he enjoyed singing with the Castleaires. He was a member of the Urbana United Methodist Church. He enjoyed bicycling, reading, and watching the Ohio State Buckeyes play football. James was a devoted father and grandfather.

He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Jean Kinnison; son, James Michael (Michelle) Wilson; grandchildren, Adrian (Megan) Kinnison, Cathryn (John) Lashley, Sarah (Jared) Peacock; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Lynn Wilson; sister, Linda Kay (Nelson) Smith; and 13 nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce Ann (Justice) Wilson; brother, Robert E. Wilson; and son-in-law, Alan Scott Kinnison.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jim Lillibridge officiating.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service.

Burial will follow in Oak Dale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or to the Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St., Urbana, Ohio 43078.

