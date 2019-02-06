URBANA - Pastor James R. Chess, 70, of Urbana, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, February 2, 2019 in Mercy Health Urbana Hospital.

He was born May 14, 1948 in Gadsden, Alabama, the son of Chester R. and Sylvia (Gipson) Chess. Pastor Jim was a 1966 graduate of Urbana High School and attended Urbana University. He later obtained his degree in divinity.

Early in his career he was a Pastor with DeGraff Nazarene Church and he served as jail chaplain. Pastor Jim served for over 25 years the congregation of the Urbana Friends Church and the Urbana community. He was a kind and caring man who loved to share and talk with people.

His survivors include his children, Kendra (Kurt) McClung, Kyle (Kristy) Chess, Chris Campbell and Stacy Miller, grandchildren, Erin Chess, Conner Kuhn, Rebecca Chess, Lauren Chess, Shelby Campbell and Mikala McClung, his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jerry (Christine) Chappell and Dorothy Lueloff, as well as several nieces, nephews and many close friends, including, Elke and Keven Huang.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Barbara Chess, his daughter, Lorena Michelle "Renie" Campbell and brothers-in-law, Eugene (Helen) Bostick and Elwood (Tula) Bostick.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Fred Kensler officiating.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Urbana Friends Church, 204 Rohrer St., Urbana, Ohio 43078.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.