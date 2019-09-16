ST. PARIS - Jennie Mae Mattox, age 91, formerly of St Paris, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Vancrest of Urbana. She was born on June 26, 1928 in Urbana, Ohio to the late Eli and Lulu (Hamilton) Wolford. She married Charles Mattox on July 8, 1949 and he preceded her in death on August 14, 1964. She is survived by her four children: Nancy (Mike) Edgington of Mechanicsburg, Sharon (Charles) Conley of St. Paris, Barbara (Paul) Perkins of Piqua and Ron (Celesta) Mattox of Rosewood. Sixteen grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren and a sister, Minnie Eaton of Urbana also survive. In addition to her husband and parents, a son, Charles and brother, Edward Wolford preceded her in death. Jennie was a faithful member of the St. Paris First Church of God and a member of WCG. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren, flowers and she liked to eat breakfast at Frisch's. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in the ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, 216 S. Springfield Street, Saint Paris, Ohio with Pastor Josh Kespehler presiding. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit Street, Suite B, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com