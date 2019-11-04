WEST LIBERTY - Priscilla Ann Pratt, 70, of West Liberty, passed away Sunday evening, November 3, 2019 at the Wexner Medical Center, The Ohio State University.

She was born in Champaign County on December 30, 1948 to the late Tracy Clinton and Marietta (Murray) Shoemaker. Priscilla was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Amy Pratt, a sister, Karen Sue Shoemaker, a brother, Jeff Shoemaker, and an uncle, David Murray.

Priscilla is survived by her sons, Todd (Lisa) Pratt of Urbana and Shawn (Kris) Pratt of Canton, Illinois; five grandchildren, Brandon Dooley, Tyler and Ashley Pratt, Cody (Carmen) Pratt, and Delora (Corbin) Coulter; a great-granddaughter, Aria Dooley; a sister, Joyce (Glenn) Griffin of Dexter City, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Crista Shoemaker of West Liberty; an aunt, Doris Murray of Urbana; aunt and uncle, Donna and Jim Willis of Urbana; and several special nieces and nephews.

Priscilla was a graduate of West Liberty-Salem High School. She had worked as a secretary for the Dean of Students at Urbana University. She enjoyed reading, cross-stitching, sewing, crocheting, and knitting. Priscilla loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them. She was a member of Urbana Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness.

Pastor Dick Barrett will officiate a memorial service on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at noon, at the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, West Liberty, with visitation two hours prior to the service. A short graveside committal will follow the service at Woodstock Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Champaign County, PO Box 38125, Urbana, OH 43078.

