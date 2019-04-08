URBANA - Richard E. "Dick" Weisenberger, 83, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 in The Urbana Place.

He was born November 22, 1935 in Hamilton, OH, to Cyril and Alma (Eversmann) Weisenberger. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth A. Johns, daughter of Melvin and Helen Johns of Trenton, OH, on January 5, 1957. They are the parents of nine children: Marilyn (Robert) McNeely of Urbana, Helen (James) McNeely of Urbana, Francis (Kim) Weisenberger of Beavercreek, Nancy Searfos (Chris Galovics) of Eaton, Lawrence Weisenberger of St. Paris, Mary (Eric) Hall of Washington Court House, Joseph (Martha) Weisenberger of Cable, Susan (Jeff) Rice of Urbana and Robert (Cris) Weisenberger of Urbana.

Dick and his family moved to Urbana in July of 1968 after being transferred to the St. Regis (Howard Bond) paper mill. He was the traffic manager there for 25 years before being downsized. He then became a supervisor at Jupiter Transportation where he worked for 10 years.

Dick was a past president of the Jaycees in Mason, OH. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren during sporting events. He was a talented storyteller and loved to tell jokes. He had a great sense of humor and an incredible memory of his childhood. Dick was not stingy with his love and gave hugs that took your breath away.

He is survived by Betty, his wife of 62 years; sisters, Joann Tolley of Sparta, WI and Judy Abner of Florida; sisters-in-law, Donna Weisenberger of Hamilton, OH and Connie Yenser of Trenton, OH; brothers-in-law, Ted (Pat) Johns of Kingston, Tn, Gerald (Jeanne) Johns of Trenton, OH, and William (Judy) Johns of Trenton, OH; 18 grandchildren; 33 great- and step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law; brother, John "Jack" Weisenberger; brothers-in-law, Wayne Tolley, David Abner and Glen Johns; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Pauline Lawrence; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Weisenberger.

The family would like to express their thanks to Drs. Joseph Metz, David Monjot and Zaw Bo and their staff for the care they provided to Dick. Thanks also to and special thanks to the staff at Urbana Place for the love and care they have provided Dick and Betty over the past 14 months. Jennifer Hess has been a godsend to the family in the love and support she has selflessly given for the past two years in the caring for our parents.

The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in St. Mary Catholic Church, 231 Washington Ave., Urbana, where a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana.

The family is being served by the WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.walterfunerals.com.