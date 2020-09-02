Adam J. Dirda 1948 - 2020
MARCY - Adam J. Dirda, 72, of Marcy, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 31, 2020.
Adam was born in Utica, a son of the late Adam R. and Anna (Berecka) Dirda. In Central Square, NY, on March 21, 1979, he married Edwina Burns. Adam owned and operated his dairy farm in Marcy.
Adam is survived by his wife, Edwina, his two children, Diane Dirda and Adam Dirda, both of Marcy; and his canine companion, Yogi.
Calling hours for Mr. Dirda will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10:00 - 12:00 at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net
.