Barry G. Shufelt 1939 - 2020
POLAND - Barry G. Shufelt, 81, adored member of the Poland and Remsen communities, passed away on August 19, 2020 at MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, New Hartford.
Born at home on April 3, 1939, in Remsen, Barry was the son of the late C.S. "Red" and Ola (Griffith) Shufelt. He graduated from Remsen Central School in 1956 and furthered his education first, at Paul Smith's College for a short time and then Ithaca College, where he received his undergrad degree and later, in 1969, his Master of Science Degree in Physical Education. Before leaving Paul Smith's and heading to Ithaca, Barry had a chance to play professional baseball for The Dodgers, but instead, chose to play soccer at Ithaca where he was later named an All-American.
Barry was a multi-sport athlete and excelled at all he did, which fueled his love for teaching and coaching. Hired at Poland Central School in 1960, he wore a number of different hats during his 36-year tenure, including teaching Driver's Ed, Health and Physical Education, filling in as a bus driver and most importantly, Coach and Athletic Director. In the early 1970's, he had an opportunity to leave Poland when he was offered a position elsewhere, but he turned it down because he knew there was no love like that of a small town.
While Coach and Athletic Director, Barry had a glorious career. Exact records were difficult to come by, but the man they called "Shuf" totaled 361 wins in a 34-year coaching career. His boys' soccer coaching career spanned a total of 36 years, the first two being as an assistant coach. He took over for the legendary Howard Chaffee and continued a strong tradition that culminated in a pair of state runner-up finishes in the early 1980's. There's no doubt that Barry's hard work and dedication to the sport made Poland soccer what it is today.
Shufelt's teams won more than a dozen league titles, numerous sectional crowns and state rankings and he did not have a losing season after 1978. He brought soccer to life at Poland Central School when there was nothing there; no soccer, that is. He was also a successful boys basketball coach at Poland for 10 years and filled in where needed with other sports. The reasons for his success were simple: he never liked mediocrity - if you were going to play, you played hard and well. He was a great leader on and off the field and demanded 100% from everybody. He always kept things in perspective and thought of the kids first. If someone wasn't going out for a sport, he'd always ask why and encourage them to try. Poland was lucky to have him.
Entering his last season, Barry had the most seniority for boys' soccer coaches in Section III. His career record was 361-154-35 from 1960-1996. No official state records were kept for wins at that time, but if there were, it seems certain he'd have a place among the section's and state's best. He was also a standout fast-pitch softball player in the Mohawk Valley for several years and he ran the Boilermaker 11 times, finishing in less than 90 minutes each year. He ran his final 15K at the age of 60.
After retiring in 1996, Barry remained a substitute teacher at Poland Central School for many years. He was a Section III referee for soccer and basketball and an umpire for baseball, all until the age of 78. Even though he was retired, he never stopped teaching. Whether behind the plate or with a whistle in his mouth, he'd always provide tips and positive feedback to help kids improve. He liked to keep himself busy, always on the go, but during his free time he often enjoyed golfing, snowmobiling, hunting, camping at Sacandaga Lake and Hinckley Lake and going to Shufelt's Camp in Mill Brook. Barry loved Shufelt's Camp. He spent every fall hunting with friends and family. He loved being in the Mill Brook woods and a part of him will always be there hunting, fishing and playing cards on Saturday night.
A favorite pastime was going on nature walks to hunt for snipe with his grandchildren and spending Friday nights at the Kuyahoora Inn. He loved watching sports, especially Syracuse basketball, his beloved St. Louis Cardinals and any game a grandchild played. You'd often hear him say "Howdy, Partner" or "Thanks, Partner" - everyone was his "Partner." He was the man with all of the ideas, often saying, "You know what you should do…" And, whenever you asked him if he needed anything, he'd always ask for a million dollars.
Barry was predeceased by his father, C.S. "Red" Shufelt; mother, Ola Shufelt; and brother-in-law, Tom Lalyer.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sally. His marriage to the former Sarah "Sally" Hoffman took place on August 25, 1962 at the Stittville Methodist Church. Other survivors include two children, Leslie (Jeffrey) Irwin, of Poland and Wade (Tanya) Shufelt, of East Syracuse; four grandchildren, Morgen and Shiane Irwin and Meghan and Zachary Shufelt; two brothers, Neal (Patricia) Shufelt and Seam (Kathie) Shufelt; and one sister, Cindy Lalyer, all of Remsen; several nieces and nephews; and many, many friends.
The family would like to thank Bertha Nugent and Brittany Getz, MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center caregivers, for taking such special care of Barry.
Calling hours at the Autenrith Funeral Home, 7479 Main Street, Newport, will be held on Friday, August 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. Please wear a face covering and understand that social distancing and capacity protocols will be in place due to current restrictions. A private graveside service at Poland Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Poland Central School Booster Club to establish a future scholarship in memory of Barry. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com
.