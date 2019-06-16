|
|
David Esterly 1944 - 2019
BARNEVELD - David Esterly, limewood carver, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at age 75.
Beloved by his family, friends, and the many who were touched and inspired by his work, he asked that only these lines from W.B. Yeats appear in his obituary:
"By his command these words are cut: Cast a cold eye on life, on death. Horseman, pass by!"
Donations may be made to the Chamber Music Society of Utica or the Trenton Falls Association.
Burial arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers and Leon Atwell.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 16 to June 17, 2019