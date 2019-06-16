Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Esterly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Esterly

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Esterly Obituary
David Esterly 1944 - 2019
BARNEVELD - David Esterly, limewood carver, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at age 75.
Beloved by his family, friends, and the many who were touched and inspired by his work, he asked that only these lines from W.B. Yeats appear in his obituary:
"By his command these words are cut: Cast a cold eye on life, on death. Horseman, pass by!"
Donations may be made to the Chamber Music Society of Utica or the Trenton Falls Association.
Burial arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers and Leon Atwell.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 16 to June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.