Donna L. (Giehl) Speciale 1942 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Donna L. (Giehl) Speciale, age 77, went home to the Lord when she passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 in the comfort and dignity of her home with her loving family by her side.
Born in Utica on September 18, 1942, Donna was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Henrietta I. (French) Giehl. She was a graduate of Utica Free Academy/Class of 1960. In 1965, she married Vincent P. "Vinny" Speciale. She was a wonderful wife and adored her mother-in-law from whom she learned how to prepare meals for Vinny, which truly made him happy. Donna supported her husband's work endeavors, whether it was lighting up the sky with fireworks displays or being vigilant to the needs of an electrical concern. Their union of 55 years was a great partnership on many levels.
Donna was employed by the City of Utica/Codes Department and also took on the responsibilities of Bookkeeper and Receptionist for her husband's business, American Fire Works, as well as for the Speciale Electric Company on Elizabeth Street. A caring woman, Donna's family always came first. She kept a tidy, meticulous home and loved to shop for personal touches and accent pieces that complemented her decor. She took great pride in hosting the holidays, and she enjoyed dining out with her husband, especially on sentimental occasions. They were an integral part of each other's life and were virtually inseparable. She also socialized with her friends and shared leisure lunch dates. Donna was a communicant of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish. The Lord was present in her heart, and she faithfully attended 10:30 Sunday morning Mass with her husband to be followed by a breakfast gathering with friends, which was a precious part of her life. She also volunteered for the parish's annual summer festival and was available for any other volunteer opportunities within the church. No matter what challenges or changes occurred in her life, Donna was always a loving soul who strived to live her life guided by her faith and the grace of God.
Donna is survived by her beloved husband, Vinny; son, Kevin Giehl; daughter, Kimberly VanEtten; grandchildren, Kevin Giehl Jr., Matthew Giehl; and Tyler VanEtten; and her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and George Zegibe. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, in-laws, Harry and Carol Speciale, and Marie and Bill Hughes; and the many wonderful friends who blessed her life, especially Theresa Ianno. She was predeceased by her siblings and their spouses, Charles and Jutta Giehl, John and Pernese Giehl, Alice Giehl, Bette and Jim Sklarz, Violet "Pat" and Fred Abel, twins Eugene "Gene" Giehl Sr. and Joan Montrose, and Jerry Giehl.
The family is grateful to Pulmonologist/Dr. Mathew Ulhannan, Oncologist/Dr. Samir Desai, and the staff at the Faxton Regional Cancer Center for their kindness; and Rev. James Cesta for his visits and prayers.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with federal and state regulations, the family will honor Donna's life privately and funeral services will be held with immediate family only. Memorial donations in Donna's memory may be directed to the Faxton Regional Cancer Center online at https://www.mvhealthsystem.org/location/faxton-campus or by mail to Mohawk Valley Health System Foundation, 1676 Sunset Avenue, Utica, NY 13502.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.