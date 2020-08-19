1/1
Edward A. Kolodziej Jr.
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
WHITESBORO - Edward A. Kolodziej, Jr., age 72, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the arms of his loving wife, Sharon, at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care, New Hartford.
He was born in Utica on September 12, 1947, a son of the late Edward A., Sr. and Catherine (Gudyka) Kolodziej. He was raised and educated in Utica where he graduated from Utica Free Academy and attended MVCC.
On July 1, 1983, he married the former Sharon J. Mursch. The couple has forever since shared a timeless love and devotion to each other blessed by God. Mr. Kolodziej retired from Oneida Limited in 2007 after many years of loyal service. Ed had many interests. He was an avid hunter and fisherman; he belonged to many fish and game clubs throughout the years and was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post # 1113, Whitesboro. One of his biggest joys was his camp at Kayuta Lake, where he enjoyed every minute, whether it was boating along the lake, working at camp or spending time with good friends. He always had a smile, a warm greeting and a kind word for everyone. He will be missed by so many.
He leaves his beloved wife, Sharon, of Whitesboro; nieces, Catrina and Catie; a nephew, Chris; many close friends; and his crazy dog, "Cuckoo Lulu".
In keeping with Ed's wishes there will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a twilight graveside service on Friday evening at 6:00 at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Champlin Ave., Whitestown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.
In lieu of floral offerings please consider memorial contributions in Ed's memory to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Envelopes will be available at Ed's graveside service.
To view Ed's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
06:00 PM
Holy Trinity Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wolanin Funeral Home
266 Main St
New York Mills, NY 13417
(315) 736-3838
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 19, 2020
To my dearest husband, the day we met was the luckiest day of my life, the day we married was the best day of my life, and the 40 years in between was was everything I could ever hope for, and I thank you for making all that possible. You have always been the love of my life and someday we will be together again.
Always and Forever
Sharon
Spouse
