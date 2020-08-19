Edward A. Kolodziej, Jr. 1947 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Edward A. Kolodziej, Jr., age 72, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the arms of his loving wife, Sharon, at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care, New Hartford.
He was born in Utica on September 12, 1947, a son of the late Edward A., Sr. and Catherine (Gudyka) Kolodziej. He was raised and educated in Utica where he graduated from Utica Free Academy and attended MVCC.
On July 1, 1983, he married the former Sharon J. Mursch. The couple has forever since shared a timeless love and devotion to each other blessed by God. Mr. Kolodziej retired from Oneida Limited in 2007 after many years of loyal service. Ed had many interests. He was an avid hunter and fisherman; he belonged to many fish and game clubs throughout the years and was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post # 1113, Whitesboro. One of his biggest joys was his camp at Kayuta Lake, where he enjoyed every minute, whether it was boating along the lake, working at camp or spending time with good friends. He always had a smile, a warm greeting and a kind word for everyone. He will be missed by so many.
He leaves his beloved wife, Sharon, of Whitesboro; nieces, Catrina and Catie; a nephew, Chris; many close friends; and his crazy dog, "Cuckoo Lulu".
In keeping with Ed's wishes there will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a twilight graveside service on Friday evening at 6:00 at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Champlin Ave., Whitestown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.
In lieu of floral offerings please consider memorial contributions in Ed's memory to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Envelopes will be available at Ed's graveside service.
To view Ed's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com
.