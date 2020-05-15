Eleanor "Ellie" Dembowski
1933 - 2020
ALBANY - Eleanor C. Dembowski, 86, of Albany and formerly of New Hartford, passed away peacefully at home under the care of her family on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Ellie is lovingly remembered by her children, Sandra Jones, of Frankfort and Jeffrey Dembowski (Aracelis Ortiz), of Albany; her grandchildren, Alexandra (Michael) Farrell, of Chalfont, PA and Andrew Reina (Jackie Carly), of Charleston, SC; and her cherished great-grandchildren, Kellan and Cecilia Farrell. Ellie was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Edmund; and son, David, her angel.
Please consider memorial contributions in Ellie's name to The Community Hospice at www.communityhospice.org or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at www.michaeljfox.org.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
