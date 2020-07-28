1/1
Francis C. Thalmann
Francis C. Thalmann
WHITESBORO - It is with heavy hearts that Francis C. Thalmann passed away on July 26, 2020, at the Sitrin Home in New Hartford.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine, of 53 years; his four children and their spouses; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the American Heart Association in his memory.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. Whitesboro
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
