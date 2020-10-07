Irene L. Wojcik 1941 - 2020
ITHACA - Irene L Wojcik, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Cayuga Medical Center, Ithaca, NY.
Irene was born on November 2, 1941, in Utica, the daughter of the late Alfred and Jennie (Ruchwa) Labuz. Irene was a graduate of UFA and had worked at Munson Williams Proctor Institute until her retirement in 2011.
She enjoyed spending time and holidays with family, painting, gardening and cooking. Irene was a loving "Grandmamom" to her granddaughters.
Irene is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Michelle and Anthony Sanito, of Ithaca and Debbie and Gordon Medeiros, of Chanhassen, MN; her granddaughters, Alyssa, Samantha, Emma and Grace; her brother and sister-in-law, Alfred and Elizabeth Labuz, of Jamesville and two nieces; and her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Phillip DiNovo.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Friday, October 23rd at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Sacred Heart & St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa, New York Mills.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Irene's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Church of the Sacred Heart & St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa, 201 Main Street, New York Mills, NY 13417.