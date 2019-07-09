The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
Jeanette Dunbar Ramos


1991 - 2019
Jeanette Dunbar Ramos Obituary
Jeanette Dunbar Ramos 1991 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Jeanette Dunbar Ramos, 27, of Whitesboro, passed away unexpectedly on July 5, 2019, at home.
She was born on August 31, 1991, in Utica, the daughter of Yvonne Cook and Gary Dunbar, Sr. Jenny was a graduate of T. R. Proctor High School and Mohawk Valley Community College. She married Nelson Ramos on October 7, 2017, in Whitesboro. Jenny was employed as a Registered Nurse with the Utica City School District and with Masonic Care Community.
Her survivors include her husband, Nelson Ramos and Shelbi; her son, Mason Ramos; mother, Yvonne Gardner and Mike Seymour; father, Gary Dunbar, Sr.; stepfather, John Gardner and Helen Knowles; brother, Gary Dunbar, Jr. and wife, Kara and their daughter, Charleigh; grandfather, Warren Cook; grandmother, Jane Dunbar; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Renee and Benny Rodriguez; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws, including her aunt, Robin Cook, with whom she shared a special bond. She was predeceased by her grandmother, Linda Cook; and grandfather, David Dunbar.
The family would like to thank the Whitesboro Police Department for their compassion and concern.
Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00-6:00 p.m. at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Memorial Service will be on Friday, 6:00 p.m. at the conclusion of the visitation.
Memorial tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 9 to July 10, 2019
