The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13501
315-797-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wysocki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Wysocki

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John F. Wysocki Obituary
John F. Wysocki 1944 - 2019
Cared Deeply For Those Close To Him
UTICA - John F. Wysocki, 74, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home.
He was born November 19, 1944, to Alexander and Helen M. (Peters) Wysocki in Minneapolis, MN. John was a graduate of Utica College and attended Syracuse University. He fell in love with Elizabeth A. Sunderlin and married her on August 17, 1968, at St. Joseph St. Patrick Church and celebrated a 50th anniversary this year.
John was a Social Worker for Catholic Charities for over 20 years, serving disabled people in our community. He was a talented painter and photographer and inspired creativity in his family and friends. He was a philosophical man who lived honestly and cared deeply for those close to him.
John is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth; sons, Alexander and Thomas Wysocki; and grandchildren, Bruce and Beatrice Wysocki.
Relatives and friends are invited for visitation Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the visitation at 4 p.m. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
Download Now