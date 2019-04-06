John F. Wysocki 1944 - 2019

Cared Deeply For Those Close To Him

UTICA - John F. Wysocki, 74, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home.

He was born November 19, 1944, to Alexander and Helen M. (Peters) Wysocki in Minneapolis, MN. John was a graduate of Utica College and attended Syracuse University. He fell in love with Elizabeth A. Sunderlin and married her on August 17, 1968, at St. Joseph St. Patrick Church and celebrated a 50th anniversary this year.

John was a Social Worker for Catholic Charities for over 20 years, serving disabled people in our community. He was a talented painter and photographer and inspired creativity in his family and friends. He was a philosophical man who lived honestly and cared deeply for those close to him.

John is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth; sons, Alexander and Thomas Wysocki; and grandchildren, Bruce and Beatrice Wysocki.

Relatives and friends are invited for visitation Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the visitation at 4 p.m. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.

