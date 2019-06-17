Joseph A. DiMaggio 1925 - 2019

FRANKFORT - Mr. Joseph Anthony DiMaggio, 93, of Frankfort, passed away, Saturday, June 15, 2019, at home with his family by his side.

He was born in Frankfort, New York, on October 31, 1925, the son of the late Calogero and Clara Tocco DiMaggio. He attended Frankfort schools and graduated from Frankfort High School with Class of 1943. He was married to Violet DiSano on June 6, 1953 in St. Mary's Church Frankfort, NY. Joe was employed as a Key Punch Operator for Bendix until his retirement. He was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church and a member of the Addolorata Society. Joe loved to garden and enjoyed braiding garlic for his family and friends. He greatly enjoyed Wednesday morning coffee with his friends, especially Phil Rolchigo.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Violet DiMaggio, of Frankfort; two daughters and son- in-law, Diana and Louis Astafan, Jr., of Mohawk and Claire and Joseph Rocco, Jr., of Oneida; his five grandchildren, Danielle and her husband, Patrick Wilson, Joseph, lll and his wife, Melissa Rocco, Louis Astafan, lll and his companion, Saydia Sha, Michael Rocco and his companion, Sara Blasi and Maria Rocco and her companion, Ryan Noone; his four great-grandchildren, Sam Wilson, Joseph Rocco, IV, Luca Rocco and Luna Astafan; one sister, Lena Lynch, of Houston, TX; his sister-in-law, Joan DiMaggio, of Frankfort; a special cousin, Angela Thurston; a very special friend, Phil Rolchigo; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Julio DiMaggio; and his sister, Florence Campbell.

His funeral will be held, Wednesday morning, June 19, 2019, at 9:30 from the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Avenue, Frankfort and at 10:00 AM in Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, Frankfort, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev Paul Catena. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday, from 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM at the V. J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort.

Joe's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the nursing staff at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center for the wonderful care and compassion shown to him during his stay.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Joseph's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 17 to June 18, 2019