Kenneth J. Fanelli
Kenneth J. Fanelli 1948 - 2020
MARCY - Kenneth J. Fanelli, 72, passed away unexpectedly at his home, on Friday, October 16, 2020.
He was born on June 27, 1948, in Utica, a son of the late Fidel and Elizabeth (Pecci) Fanelli. He was a 1966 graduate of Proctor High School. He continued his education at Utica College of Syracuse University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree.
On August 29, 1970, at St. Agnes Church in Utica, he was united in marriage to Claudia Dobrolet, a blessed union of over 50 years, filled with much love and devotion.
Mr. Fanelli was employed most recently with Senator Joe Griffo, whom he greatly respected, along with staff he considered friends. He was previously employed with the Oneida County Public Health Dept., where he served for many years as the Public Health Education Coordinator. Many will remember his iconic voice over WIBX Radio, where he was responsible for developing and producing on-air broadcasting of news and delivering entertaining banter to his listeners of the "First Look" radio show. His very distinct voice made him very well known in the community. As the owner of "The Down Under Pub", he made countless memories with his closest friends and patrons; the stories he would carry with him his entire life and retell with friends and family at every occasion. As Co-Owner of O'Connells Medical Equipment, he delivered quality care and service to those in need, with the compassion he always showed his family. All who knew him will remember his outstanding personality and sense of humor.
He was a devout member of Historic Old St. John's Church in Utica. He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather, who cherished above all else, the time that he spent with his family, especially his adored grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife, Claudia Fanelli, of Marcy; his children, Kenneth M. (Julie) Fanelli, of Norfolk, VA, Kevin M. (Jamie) Fanelli, of Virginia Beach, VA, Kristopher (Tiffany) Fanelli, of Whitesboro and Matthew J. (Julianne) Fanelli, of Marcy. He leaves his cherished grandchildren, Lauren, Mason, Nathan, Ethan, Katherine, Michael and Isabella. He also leaves a brother, Fidel (Loretta) Fanelli; and a sister, Darlene (Charles) Mahady. He was predeceased by his grandson, Matthew Kenneth Fanelli, with whom he now resides in peace.
The family wishes to sincerely thank his family, many friends and health care providers for their many acts of kindness, complemented by true compassion that were bestowed upon Mr. Fanelli over the years. Your love and generosity will never be forgotten.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., at Historic Old St. John's Church in Utica, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Utica. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 40 Main St. in Whitesboro.
We ask please for your patience when calling to support the Fanelli family, face coverings must be worn covering both nose and mouth, social distancing must be practiced and contact tracing will be implemented. These rules will also apply to the funeral services at the church as well.
For those who wish, please consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in his memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
