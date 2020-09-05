Olive C. Rudd
UTICA - Olive C. Rudd passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020 in the comfort of her own home.
She was born to the late William Joseph and Elizabeth Agnes (Cavanaugh) Croneiser in Constableville, NY.
Salutatorian of her graduating class at Port Leyden High School, Ollie excelled in sports and dramatics and was a cheerleader. She continued her education at SUNY Potsdam, graduating with an elementary and junior high teaching certificate, K-9. Ollie earned a Master's Degree in Supervision and Administration from SUNY Albany and a second Master's Degree in Business Administration from SUNY Binghamton. She continued working on a Doctorate in higher education.
Ollie's teaching career started in the Schenectady public schools, teaching both at the elementary and middle school level where she also served as a curriculum specialist and elementary school principal. She taught early childhood and elementary education courses at both SUNY Plattsburgh and SUNY Oswego, where she supervised student teachers from seventeen different school districts. Ollie designed many innovative educational techniques and programs. Among her creations is an instrument for teacher evaluation through videotaping and an inner-city teacher aide program. At one time, she was an adjunct professor at Long Island University.
Ollie's memberships in professional organizations are broad and numerous including the National and NYS Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development, Alpha Delta Honorary Society, State and National Association of Teacher Educators, State Reading council, NYS Council for Exceptional Children, NYS Council for Gifted and Talented, in addition to many other professional involvements, academic awards and citations, including a graduate fellowship to Teacher's College, Columbia University.
Following retirement, Ollie continued to work with the NYS Education Department in several capacities; as written response scorer for the NYS certification exams and teacher evaluator of instructors teaching graduate courses. She became more involved in the community, volunteering with Meals on Wheels, Whitesboro Council for Hot Meals, Catholic Women's Club, St. Elizabeth Hospital, former St. Joseph Nursing Home, Historic Old St. John's Church, Nocturnal Adoration Society, outreach programs at St. Francis de Sales, Ministry of the sick and homebound and assisted in funeral ministry.
In her spare time, Ollie could be found enjoying the game she loved most, golf. She belonged to various golf clubs in the area and was known for excelling at the game. Ollie was a world traveler who loved exploring new places and meeting new people. Her greatest joy was time spent with her nieces, nephews and extended family. Ollie was at every family event and especially at every holiday; her presence will be missed.
Ollie is survived by her sister, Jane Axtell; brother, Willis (Sharon Baker) Croneiser; nieces and nephews, Bonnie (Jim) Easton, Janette (John) Carpenter, Bethany Axtell, Jean (Dean) Bissell, Mary (Joe) Legnetto, Peter (Ann) Croneiser, Rita Myers, Patrick (Hope) Croneiser, Dollie (Peter) Kaido, Sheila Croneiser and Jim Trombley, William (Terri) Croneiser; Ramona Croneiser and Mike Ely and her nephew's wife, Lori Croneiser. She is also survived by many great-nieces, great-nephews and one great-great-nephew who she adored.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Earl, Bert, Alvin and Raymond Croneiser; sisters, Marion and Sr. Agnes William; husband, Daniel Rudd; brother-in-law, Earl Axtell; nephew, Michael Croneiser; niece, Charlene (Larry) Kirk; great-niece, Lindsey Legnetto; and her niece's husband, Peter Myers.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday from 9-10 a.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence at 10 a.m. from the funeral home and at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 16 Park Ave., Whitesboro, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Private interment will be in her family plot in St. Mary's Cemetery, Constableville.
Remembrances in Ollie's name may be made to St. Mary's Cemetery, PO Box 382, Constableville, NY, 13325. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
