Jean Lutz Pfaff of Williamsburg, Va. passed away on Friday, May 11, 2019 in Williamsburg VA. May 11 was the 62nd wedding anniversary of her marriage to the love of her life William G. Pfaff, preceded in death in 2016. Jean passed away surrounded by her loving daughters, Kathleen Lowe, Jeanne Pfaff (Jim Neilson), and Mary Ruffine (Anthony). Jean was adored by her beloved grandchildren Daniel, Eileen, William, Leah, Brea, Henry, Wiley, and Charlotte, and five great grandchildren Virginia, Evelyn, Nathaniel, Jacob and Haley Beth. Jean is also survived by her sister Elaine Griffen of Houston, TX.,her sister in-law Margaret Pfaff of Philadelphia Pa., and her beloved cousin Laurette Verbinski of LaJolla, Ca. She was predeceased by her mother Mary McGovern Lutz and her father Earl T. Lutz and sister Lenore Prendergast.Jean was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on August 22, 1933. After studying at West Chester University in West Chester Pa., she completed her master's at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Ga. She taught in the Atlanta area and Fairfax County, Va. schools. Upon her and Bill's retirement, she moved to Williamsburg, Va. Her faith sustained her throughout her life. She was a member of St. Bede Catholic Church in Williamsburg for over 25 years. Her family and friends mourn Jean whose smile lit up a room and kind words unfailingly lifted the spirits of those around her.Funeral service will be on Friday, June 7 at 11:00 am in St. Bede Church, Williamsburg, Va. A reception will follow at the WindsorMeade Club House at 12:30 pm. The family asks tht donations be made in Jean Pfaff's name to St. Bede. Published in Virginia Gazette from May 18 to May 25, 2019