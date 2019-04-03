Joe Gary Burner, 68, passed away unexpectedly in Williamsburg, VA on March 9, 2019. He is preceded in death by his Father, Joseph G. Burner and Mother, Dorothy P. Burner.Joe worked as a Chemical and Environmental Engineer for the State of Virginia through the Health Department. He volunteered at FISH Inc. of York County on Waller Mill Rd. Joe loved the Beaches in the Outer Banks in North Carolina. Most importantly Joe was a devout Christian. Where ever he lived, he devoted his life to God and worked within the church to do His will. Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Darlene Beringo (George) of Smithfield, VA and Anne Thornton of Nokesville, VA. His Niece, Danica Beringo-Elmblad (Scott) of Stuttgart, Germany and Stacey Rodman (Jason) of Smithfield, VA; and Stacey and Jason's children, Joseph and Jackson Rodman. The interment of ashes will be on April 8th at Williamsburg Memorial Park at 11:00am. A celebration of life will be held at Verena at the Reserve on April 9th 3:00pm. In Lieu of flowers you may make donations to FISH Inc. of York County on Waller Mill Rd. Arrangements entrusted to Bucktrout Funeral Home. Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary