We are blessed to be able, after 4 years, to honor our parents wishes to join their ashes for a united interment. Bob was born in Jersey City, N.J. on May 14, 1925 and died June 3, 2016. Doris Mahr was born on Staten Island, N.Y. on December 19, 1926 and died April 15, 2020. They were 1 month short of celebrating 70 very happy years together. They played in mixed doubles tennis groups and enjoyed their golf foursomes, well into their 80's, always with some kind of game thrown in. Mom, being the better putter, would always suggest playing the 'putting game' and would, typically, walk away with some extra dollars. While our dad was always the consummate gentleman, our sweet mom had a very competitive edge that always took their opponents by surprise. Mom and Dad moved from Florida to Colonial Heritage, then in 2014 moved to the Williamsburg Landing. We referred to Dad as an 'on the floor' grandfather, because that is where he would be when the great-grandgirls came to visit. After Dad died Mom went into Memory Care, then Long Term Care…she delighted in teaching ALL how to whistle using two fingers. The first time Mom did this the staff scurried to find the source of that loud noise! Mom and Dad are survived by daughters Janet Hoffman and Barbara (Jack) Morrison; grandchildren Andrew (Allison) Hoffman and Kristen (Scott) Griffith; great-grandchildren Capri Bryant and Katarina Bryant; Mom's brother George Mahr Jr.; and many loved nieces and nephews. We thank the staff at the Landing for their care and friendship to our parents; we'd especially like to thank the Activities staff in both the Memory Care and Long Term Care for daily enriching the lives of all of our loved ones…especially crucial during this time of their isolation! A small memorial service will be held at the Landing, officiated by Chaplin Hannah, when we are, again, able to meet. Mom & Dad, we will miss you dearly!



