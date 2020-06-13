Susan Marie Kendra, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 25, 2020, in San Francisco. She is survived by her parents, Joe and Monika Kendra, and her sister, Melanie Sauter. Upon graduation from the College of William and Mary, Susan pursued a career in retail and eCommerce. During this time, she traveled worldwide to include her beloved Seattle and South Korea. Susan had a larger than life personality and loved to spend time with her friends. She was a dedicated colleague and wonderful aunt to her four nieces. Her family in Germany, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia is greatly saddened by this event and cannot put in words the deep sense of loss we feel. When possible a celebration of life will take place. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to an animal rescue organization of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store