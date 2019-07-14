Rio Hondo - Bartolo Olivares, 84, passed peacefully from this life on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Retama Manor Nursing Center in Harlingen, Texas. A native of Matamoros, Tamps., Mexico, Bartolo was the son of Ramon and Ventura Hernandez Olivares.



He retired after more than twenty years of service to the Valley Morning Star. In his spare time, he found great joy and satisfaction in spending quality time with his family and friends.



Bartolo was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Domingo Olivares and Jesus Olivares; sisters, Ramona Olivares and Martha Olivares Sanchez.



Left to treasure his memory are his wife, Maria De La Luz Olivares; children, Norberto (Flora) Olivares, Martha Rodriguez, Jesus (Sylvia) Olivares, Victor (Elvia) Olivares, Ismael Olivares, Hector (Janie) OIivares, Gustavo (Sumre) Olivares; 23 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; brothers, Gumercindo Olivares and Guadalupe Olivares.



The Olivares family will receive friends and relatives on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM and Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7 o'clock on Sunday evening. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 2:30 PM at St. Helen's Catholic Church in Rio Hondo, Texas. Following the Mass, Bartolo will be laid to rest at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito.



Bartolo's sons Norberto Olivares, Jesus Olivares, Victor Olivares, Ismael Olivares, Hector Olivares, and Gustavo Olivares have the honor of carrying him to his final resting place.



The Olivares family wishes to thank Dr. Abraham Cano, Dr. Mogbolahan Kuye, Dr. Danilo Asasi, and Dr. Julio Olmeda and their staff as well as the caring employees of Retama Manor Nursing Center-Harlingen for their help, care, and support.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com Published in Valley Morning Star on July 14, 2019