San Benito - Elvia Hurtado passed away in Harlingen on July 14th 2020 at the age of 81. She was called to her heavenly home and is now in the presence of Our Heavenly Father along with all the saints that have gone before her.She is survived by her four adult children, seven grandchildren, one great grandson, and many relatives, friends, and loved ones. Her eldest son Eddie (Macarena) Aldape, reside in Albacete, Spain. Her daughters Nelda Leticia Camarillo from Austin, and Anna Maria (Israel) Garcia from San Benito and her youngest son Alex Aldape from Austin. Her grandchildren include Alyssa Aldape from Washington DC, Eduardo Emmanuel (Liliana Irma) Aldape from San Antonio, Grace Gaytri Aldape from Pune, India, Israel Garcia II from San Francisco, Isaac Abram Garcia from San Benito, Isaiah David Garcia from San Antonio, Jonathan Luis Camarillo from Austin. Her great grandson Anurag Joel Aldape from Pune, India. She is preceded in death by her father Francisco Hurtado and mother Petra Ramirez, and siblings; Gonzalo Garcia, Roberto Garcia, Amalia Cisneros and Agustin Hurtado.Elvia was born on March 5, 1939 in Tampico, Tamaulipas Mexico to Petra Ramirez and Francisco Hurtado. She later became a US citizen and resided in Brownsville, then later in San Benito, Texas. As a single parent, having to take the role of both father and mother, she worked earnestly to provide for her children. She lived in San Benito for most of her life, but also lived in Austin for 23 years before moving back home, after retiring from Austin ISD. She was an active church member at both Primera Iglesia Bautista San Benito and Austin. She served unconditionally at both churches, always looked out for the wellbeing of others, and was always ready to contribute in any way she could. This example has carried on to both her children and grandchildren, knowing that it is God who provides for all our needs and see us through our most difficult times.While not formally trained as a teacher, Elvia was an educator at heart. Her legacy lives in her four children, who became educators and proclaimers of the Gospel. Because of her encouragement and provision, her children and grandchildren have gone on to complete higher education. Her dreams of an education, came true through her family.A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2020 from 12 to 1 pm, at Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen. We will then proceed to Mont Meta Memorial Park for a graveside service at 1:30 pm. Both services will be live streamed on Facebook for anyone not being able to attend. If you will be attending, we ask that you wear a mask and maintain social distance for everyone's safety. Our family asks for your continued prayers in the coming weeks as we all seek God's comfort and guidance in our personal walk with Him.