Harlingen - Fidel R. Alcazar age 59, went to be with the Lord Friday March 8, 2019 at Harlingen Medical Center. A lifetime resident of Harlingen and graduate of HHS Class of 1980. He was employed with the Rio Grande State Center.



He leaves behind to cherish his wonderful memory his children, Rey, Anthony (Nora), Aaron and Julana, Five grandchildren, Josiah, Jocelyn, Jaylen, Jordin, and Alice. Sisters, Linda Garcia, Tere Duran and Eva Chacon, Brothers, Fidel Alcazar, Leonel Alcazar, Ismael Alcazar, and Samuel Alcazar and his common law wife, Patricia Aleman. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held on Monday March 11, 2019 from 1 pm to 9 pm with prayer service at 7 pm in the evening. Funeral Service of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Powerhouse Church located on 1st Street with Pastor Alejandro Chacon officiating. Interment will follow to Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.



Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Omar Gonzalez, Julio Gonzalez, Omar Gonzalez Jr., Fidel Alcazar Jr., Serapio Huerta and Anthony Alcazar. Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 11, 2019