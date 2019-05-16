Home

Riley Funeral Home
402 West Main
Hamilton, TX 76531
(254) 386-3117
Jan Coffman
Graveside service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Laurel Land Memorial Park
Fort Worth, TX
Hamilton - Jan Lee Coffman, 78, passed away in the comfort of his home on Sunday May 12, 2019 in Hamilton, TX due to complications from congestive heart failure.

He is survived by his wife Martha Jane Coffman and three children; Melanie Coffman of Tallulah, LA; Tony and Chunling Coffman of Houston, TX; Shelby and Roxanne Coffman of Harlingen, TX; four grandsons, Gram Coffman, Neal Coffman, Trenton Coffman, and Trevor Coffman; and sister Karen Baucom of San Angelo, TX. Jan was preceded in death by his parents and eldest sister Donna Grubbs.

Jan was born in Fort Worth, TX to Clarence Edgar and Mary Louise Coffman, the youngest of three children. He attended Arlington Heights High School in Forth Worth, Texas Christian University, and Howard Payne University in Brownwood, TX. At Howard Payne, he met the love of his life, Martha Jane Coffman. They were married in 1964 in McAllen, TX and lived together for 55 years.

After completing his studies in business and accounting, Jan moved to Harlingen, TX and worked for several agricultural businesses in the Rio Grande Valley and Mexico. Jan was a manager and foreman at Crockett Wholesale Nursery in Harlingen, Kinney Bonded Warehouse in Donna, and Greenleaf Nursery in Harlingen.

Jan had a passion for anything with wheels or wings. He purchased his first car at the age of 14, using savings from a newspaper route. Then, without a driver's license and against his mother's wishes, Jan drove his new car on the first day of school for 9th grade. This began a life-long passion for classic American cars and trucks of the 40's-70's. He loved woodworking & rebuilding all things automotive.

A graveside service will be held at Laurel Land Memorial Park in Fort Worth on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Texas Pythian Home, https://pythianhome.org/Donate.html.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 16, 2019
