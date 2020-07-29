Harlingen - Juan Tristan, 69, was called home by the Lord July 24, 2020. He was born August 31, 1950 in Harlingen, TX to Macario and Frances Tristan. He was a devoted husband of 43 years to his beautiful wife Maria Tristan. Together they raised four children: Juan Jr., Desi, Isaac, and Velma. He was a devoted father and always provided endlessly for his family. He encouraged and supported each of his children with their endeavors and was a role model for each of them. He was kind to everyone he met and had the most gentle soul. Juan is a graduate of Harlingen High School and received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Texas Pan American. He served proudly in the United States Army and retired as a First Lieutenant in 2010. Serving in the Military was one of his proudest accomplishments. He was a life-long educator and retired with Harlingen C. I. S. D. in 2010 with his final years in education being at Rodriguez Elementary. He was very passionate about teaching and loved serving the children and families of Harlingen. He continued to volunteer at Rodriguez Elementary in his retirement. After he retired, Juan enjoyed traveling and was able to visit many places around the world with his children and grandchildren. Spending quality time with his family was his favorite thing to do. Juan was a proud member of the Antique Automobile Club of America Rio Grande Valley Chapter where he served as treasurer. He owned two classic cars and enjoyed cruising them around town. You could often see Juan and his classic cars in car shows around the Rio Grande Valley. He was always there with a smiling face and very proud to show his cars. Juan will be dearly missed by his family and friends.Juan is preceded in death by his wife Maria G. Tristan and parents Marcario and Frances Tristan. He is survived by his loving family, children, Juan Tristan Jr., Desiderio (Sarahi) Tristan, Isaac (Sarah) Tristan, Velma (Gilberto) Lopez; grandchildren, Logan and Kaleb Tristan, Aiden and Lucas Tristan; siblings, Susan Pappas, Terry Mata, Rudy Tristan, and Macario Tristan Jr, and numerous nieces and nephews.A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00AM Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Harlingen, Texas. Social distancing and masks are required. Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, all funeral services will be private at a later date.