Harlingen - Mary Zepeda 68, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 14, 2019. She was born November 25, 1950 to Roman and Emilia Gonzalez. She is preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Matthew Cruz.



She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband of 44 years, Amado Zepeda, Jr.; three daughters, Kristina Cruz and Ruby (Richard) Bermea of Sugarland, TX and Amy (Samuel) Atkinson of Katy, TX.; 7 grandsons, Eric, Jason, Jacob, Alec, Kaleb, Samuel, AJ and 6 siblings, Roman (Debbie) Gonzalez, Jr., Velma (Nelson) Alanis, Olivia (Filiberto) Sepulveda, Dahlia (Michael) Fletcher, Rene (Mari) Gonzalez and Dina (Juan) Gonzalez.



Also left to cherish her memory are numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.



Special thanks to Dr. Kotta and his staff, Davita Dialysis, the 4th floor nurses at Harlingen Medical Center, Dr. Luna-Salazar, and her many friends who loved her dearly.



Visitation will begin Sunday from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and a rosary will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 1:30 pm for a 2:00 pm Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Her body will be laid to rest in peace at Heavenly Grace Cemetery.



Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.