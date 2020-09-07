San Benito - Victoria "Vicky" Sauceda, age 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020 at her residence in San Benito, Texas.
She was born on March 6, 1927, in Houston, Texas to parents; Jose and Elena Valdez. She lived her life to the fullest and enjoyed music, dancing, watching novellas; both in English and Spanish, cooking, reading her bible and being a mentor to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Crecencio Sauceda, her parents; Jose and Elena (Cardenas) Valdez, daughter; Juanita Magana, son; Ramon Sauceda, sisters; Jesusa Alvarez and Maria Elena Valdez; and brother Jose Valdez Jr.
Left to cherish her memories are her brother, Ignacio Valdez, her daughters Irma (Jesus) Rodriguez, Maria (Juan) Miranda, Georganna (Michael) Vandergriff, Esmeralda (Ramon) Rodriguez, Norma Barron (Robert Duerr) and son Jose (Karyn) Sauceda, along with a countless number of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and friends that she considered family.
Honored to be serving as pallbearers are her grandsons; Manuel Magana, Jose Rodriquez, Juan Miranda Jr., Frank Ysaguirre Jr., Ramon Rodriguez Jr., and Raul Barron Jr.
Due to current restrictions, the establishment will only allow 20 people in at a time during visitation hours, so the immediate family requests that no person shall stay past the allotted time of 15 minutes in order to give everyone an opportunity to pay their respects. All persons shall follow the current social distancing guidelines and all individuals must wear a face covering or mask.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020. from 11am - 2pm at the Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas and the burial will follow immediately after at the Mont Meta Memorial Park Cemetery also in San Benito, Texas.
You may sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send words of comfort to the family of Victoria "Vicky" Sauceda at: www.thomaegarza.com
.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.