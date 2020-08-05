Charles Francis Paine (Chuck), 58, of Venice, Fla., passed away suddenly on Monday July 27, 2020.
Chuck was born on February 15, 1962, in Long Island, N.Y., to Joy & Charlie Paine. The family moved to Florida in 1972, where he graduated from Venice High School, excelling in baseball & football making many lifetime friends thru the years.
As time went on Chuck became a local bartender & manager at many local restaurants including Purple's, Bogey's and Prime Serious Steak House becoming a friend to all who met him; many which joined our family for the holidays.
Chuck enjoyed playing softball, golf, going to Florida State & Rays games, spending time with his friends & family, but there was nothing he loved more than his children Cory & Andrew Paine. They were the sparkle in his eyes, the lights of his life. They made him complete and to top it off, Cory gave him a grand child in 2018...Sweet Benji. Chucks enormous love of family was extended to Miles Federico, Marina Garcia-Estrada, Rachel McGill and Mark & Margarite Costanza.
A man who will be missed by all & forever be remembered with a smile on his face, a bevy of sports knowledge, just an all around great guy.
Chuck was preceded in death by his mother Joy Paine, Father Charles, Sister Traci Paine Bartram, brother in law Andy Anderson and his Brother Ric Paine. He is survived by his Amazing children, Cory Paine and Andrew Paine, Grandson Benji, His Sisters Terri (Mike) Duffey, Cindi (Andy) Anderson, Christi (Jim) Bennett, Kerri Paine (Eric Geistert), all of his nieces and nephews, his two dogs Bailey & Scrappy, and many friends who loved him dearly.
A service will be held at a later date for all friends and family, in lieu of flowers Chuck held the Jessica Costanzo Scholarship Fund, Inc. Very dear to his heart, you can donate at https://jessicacostanzoscholarshipfund.com/
. Go Rays!