Mark S. Wheatley, 62, passed away suddenly without suffering on Sunday, March 31, 2019 as a result of a motorcycle accident in Hardee County, Florida.



Mark lived in Venice, FL. He was born in Elwood, Indiana on Nov. 16, 1956. Mark spent the majority of his life in Winfield, Illinois.



Mark was a dedicated husband and father first and foremost. He treasured his wife and children and embraced every moment with them. He especially loved his role as Grandpa.



Mark spent a lifetime in the aviation industry pursuing his childhood dream. Most recently, working as a Sales Person at Cool Today where he worked alongside his brother-in-law Kevin and lifelong friends Julie and Jaime. His love of all types of motorized vehicles started at a young age and he enjoyed the freedom that came along with riding his motorcycle. His weekends were spent cruising with his friends and Moose Lodge buddies, The Englewood Moose Riders. He also spent time having beers and participating in the Moose Races at the Gulf Cove Moose Lodge with his friends. Mark also loved cars having had over 100 himself, and enjoyed several years of selling Classic, Antique and Collectible automobiles. If Mark wasn't on his motorcycle, you would be sure to find him out on his tractor mowing his lawn and any neighbors who would let him. One of his many talents included handyman work and he would paint to his heart's content, and for a few special people he would even remove wallpaper. His time spent relaxing was always near water, beginning with many summers spent on Lake Walloon in Michigan surrounded by family and more recently on the Florida beaches. Mark will be remembered for his silly sense of humor which may include silly elf ears, a pair of clown shoes or a set of fake teeth just to make everyone laugh. He easily made friends and always willing to be there for anything anyone needed.



There are not enough words to convey the love Mark had for his family and friends. Mark is survived by his loving wife and best friend of over 32 years, Colleen (nee Duffy); his children, Elaine Wheatley and Matthew Wheatley; his mother, Joan (nee Sams) Wheatley; his granddaughter, Hailey Wheatley; his siblings and their spouses, Kathy and Edward Marusarz and Craig and Diane Wheatley; his mother and father-in-law, Candyce and Ronald Trimarco, his brothers-in-law and their spouses, Brian and Linda Duffy, Patrick and Alicia Duffy, and Kevin Duffy; his nieces and nephews, Steven Marusarz, Joel Marusarz, Nathan Wheatley, Leah Wheatley, Brett Wheatley, Robert Duffy, Matthew Duffy, Devin Duffy, Audra Duffy, and Eleanor Duffy; his godchildren, Jenna DiDomenico, Steven Marusarz, and Sara Wheatley.He was reunited in Heaven with his son, Brandon Wheatley (deceased 11/2/13) and his father, Robert Wheatley (deceased 1/17/19).



Mark was an integral part of many people's lives and will forever be deeply missed.



Please join us as we celebrate his life and remember him together on Saturday, April 13 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Farley Funeral Home 265 S. Nokomis Ave. Venice, Florida 34285. http://www.farleyfuneralhome.com/obituary/mark-wheatley/



A Celebration of Life will also be held on May 11th from 5:00 - 9:00 pm at the Loyal Order of Moose 2250 Lincoln Hwy., St. Charles, IL 60174



In lieu of flowers, the family will be collecting donations to be deposited into a Bright Directions 529 College Savings fund for Mark's granddaughter, Hailey Wheatley. Mark adored his only granddaughter and was very proud of her and excited about her future. Details will be updated shortly.