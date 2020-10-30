1/1
Fred Rosenberg
Fred Rosenberg

(March 19, 1932 -

October 19, 2020)

With great love, we mourn the untimely death of Fred Rosenberg, beloved father, grandfather, friend, professor, sheriff's department volunteer, world traveler and punster.

Fred was born March 19, 1932 in Berlin, Germany. He emigrated to New York City with his parents 7 years later. He grew up in Manhattan, ran track and was valedictorian of his high school class. Fred went on to study history and philosophy at NYU. After spending a summer at U Wisconsin, he fell in love with microbiology and went on to receive his Master's degree and PhD from Univ of Florida and Rutgers University, respectively. During this time, he also served in the US Armed Forces in Camp Zama, Japan.

Fred began teaching Microbiology at Northeastern University in Boston, Ma in 1960. He had a special interest in the microbiology of water and served on the House Subcommittee on Bottled Water. After retiring for about 20 minutes in 1999, Fred and his wife Liane moved to Westlake Village, CA where he continued to teach Medical Microbiology at California Lutheran University until his death last week.

Fred also served as a volunteer for the past 20 years at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station. He was a voracious reader, adored classical music, travel, crossword puzzles, his cats, and puns. A true Renaissance man and a gentleman through and through, he valued honesty and wisdom. His legacy of making lives better for others and his spirit of gratitude will carry on through his daughter Alysa, son-in-law Bruce, and grandchildren Gabi and Jonah.




Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
