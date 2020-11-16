Jonathan Leigh van Scoyk
Jonathan Leigh van Scoyk died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Sage Mountain Assisted Living facility in Newbury Park, Ca. He was born November 20, 1945 in Glendale, Ca to Randolph Leroy Russell van Scoyk and Betty King van Scoyk. He was married to Beverly Elaine Briggs van Scoyk for 41 years.
He was raised in Los Angeles and attended Los Angeles High and then UCLA. He was drafted into the US Army in 1968 and served in Germany until 1970. While in Germany he made life long friends with the Huser family. Upon his return he pursued his MBA at CSUN and started his first professional position at Blue Cross of Northern California in 1974. He and Bev were married in 1979 and they first lived in San Lorenzo, CA then Moraga, CA. They moved to Thousand Oaks in 1988 where he continued working for the combined Blue Cross of California until 1996 and then The California Endowment until 1998. He ended his career in 2011 working as CFO for Puente Learning Center.
He was extremely proud of his 3 sons: Brad, Bryan, and Matt.
His passion was swimming. Not only did he compete in high school and college but in his mid 40s he joined the Daland Master's Swim team and competed in regional, national and international swim competitions for the next 20 plus years.
He also enjoyed reading, gardening, and traveling. In 2012, he and his wife spent close to a year enjoying many of the countries of Europe.
In 2011 he was diagnosed with Parkinsons' disease; a disease which slowly took away many of his physical and mental abilities. In February, 2020 he was moved to the memory care unit of Sage Mountain, an assisted living facility. Covid 19 made it difficult for his family to see him and he declined significantly.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly; children: Bradley of Thousand Oaks, Ca, Bryan of Panajachel, Guatemala and Matthew (Courtney) of Westlake Village; his twin brother, Christopher of Pacific Palisades, and sister, Barbara Hascall (David) of Eugene, Oregon; and various nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his niece Stacey van Scoyk.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 via Zoom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J Fox Foundation
