Raymond L. Gonzales



Oxnard - It's with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother, Raymond "Ray" L. Gonzales, known by many in his younger years as 'Nightstalker' because of his 1976 Chevrolet Caprice Classic black on black. Fourth child to Jose and Josephine, born on 07/20/1959, raised in Oxnard until his passing on 09/17/2020. Ray had a passion for cars, had many throughout his lifetime that he had restored. He liked hanging around with friends, family, enjoyed music and having a good time. He was a truck driver by trade for over 35 years and worked for various trucking companies however one of his proudest achievements was received his Associates Degree. He was preceded in dead by his parents and his sister, Elsa L. Gonzales-Russell, and is survived by his three brothers, Edward (Lydia), Andrew and Joseph (Norma); numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Funeral/Memorial to be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10am at Santa Clara Cemetery and Mortuary in Oxnard.













